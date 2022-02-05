 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball teams uses big 3rd quarter to beat Northwest

The 17th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team outscored Northwest College 22-7 in the third quarter to erase a halftime deficit and pick up a 75-68 road win Saturday in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (20-4, 5-0 Region IX North) trailed 42-35 at the break, but the big third quarter allowed them to win their eighth consecutive game and remain unbeaten in sub-region play.

Sandra Frau led the T-Birds with 17 points and seven assists, with Joseana Vaz (12), Julia Palomo (11) and Kate Robertson (10) also scoring in double figures.

Casper College is back on the road Monday when they play at Laramie County Community College.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

