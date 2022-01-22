 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball tops Central Wyoming College, 82-64

Sophomore Joseana Vaz scored 23 points to lead Casper College to an 82-64 Region IX North victory over Central Wyoming College on Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

The 24th-ranked T-Birds (17-4, 2-0) also got 13 points off the bench from freshman Joslin Igo (Douglas), nine points and 10 rebounds from sophomore Kate Robertson (Natrona County) and nine points from Belen Morales Lopez.

The T-Birds took control early, leading 30-15 after the first quarter and 51-28 at the half.

Casper College plays at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

