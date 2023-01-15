 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball tops Western Nebraska for 3-0 weekend

Casper College improved to 4-0 in the new year, capping a 3-0 weekend with a 61-59 victory over Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday in the Region IX Crossover in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

The 23rd-ranked Thunderbirds (17-3) trailed 29-25 at the half but outscored the Cougars 20-11 in the third quarter to take the lead.

Flora Goed and Sandra Frau-Garcia scored 14 points apiece to lead the T-Birds, with Logann Alvar adding 11. Frau-Garcia also had a game-high 11 rebounds and six assists, Julia Palomo grabbed 10 boards and Alvar seven as Casper College out-rebounded WNCC 54-37.

The T-Birds opened the weekend with a 77-44 victory over Central Wyoming College on Thursday and an 85-36 rout of the Nebraska All-Stars on Friday.

Casper College begins North sub-region play this week when it travels to Powell to take on Northwest College on Saturday.

Sandra Frau-Garcia 2022 headshot

Frau-Garcia
