Once again, the Casper College women's basketball team will finish its season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships.

The Thunderbirds (30-3) punched their ticket with a 62-60 victory over Western Wyoming Community College to win the Region IX Tournament on Saturday in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They'll face Walters State Community College (25-4) in the first round of the NJCAA Championships on March 22.

The game is schedule to tip off at 1 p.m. Mountain time from the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Walters State, which is based in Morristown, Tennessee, won the Region VII championship. The winner between the 15th-seeded T-Birds and the 18th-seeded Senators will face No. 2 Eastern Florida State (31-1) on Thursday.

This is the fourth consecutive year and the fifth time in the past six seasons the T-Birds have qualified for the NJCAA Championships.