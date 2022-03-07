Casper College women's basketball wins Region IX to earn spot in NJCAA Championships

For the fourth time in the past five years, the Casper College women's basketball team will finish its season at the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championship.

The No. 15 Thunderbirds punched their latest ticket to the NJCAA Championship by winning the Region IX Tournament over the weekend. The T-Birds (28-4) defeated Otero Junior College 75-43 in the quarterfinals, Laramie County Community College 69-52 in the semifinals and Eastern Wyoming College 71-57 in the championship game Saturday at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

"We beat some really good teams," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said. "Defensively, I thought our effort was great all weekend and our offensive balance was tremendous."

In the championship game Dejaan Schuler led the T-Birds with 15 points, Belen Morales Lopez added 14 and Julia Palomo had 12. In addition, Joseana Vaz, Sandra Frau and Joslin Igo had eight points apiece.

Palomo, Vaz and Kate Robertson each had 14 points in the win over Otero; and Vaz, Schuler and Lopez all scored in double figures in the semifinal victory.

"That balance can make us a challenging team to guard," Gunnare admitted. "If we find opportunities that we like we have different players and different lineups that we can use to our advantage."

The T-Birds trailed Eastern Wyoming College by 10 points in the championship game Saturday before rallying to win their 16th consecutive game. Casper College hasn't lost since a 57-44 defeat to Salt Lake Community College back on Dec. 20.

Eastern Wyoming had advanced to the championship game thanks to a surprising semifinal victory over No. 4 Western Nebraska Community College. With WNCC all but assured of earning an at-large bid to the NJCAA Championships, that put more pressure on the T-Birds.

"While our team might have been happy to see Western Nebraska lose, (assistant) coach (Nate) Macy we're concerned," Gunnare admitted. "We felt like we had to beat Eastern Wyoming because we didn't know if we would get an at-large bid.

"It's a compliment to the girls that they went out there and did what they had to do. I'm still smiling."

Casper College won the Region IX title in both 2018 and 2020 and earned an at-large bid last season when they won their first 22 games before losing to Otero in the Region IX championship game. This will be the sixth time Gunnare has led the T-Birds to the NJCAA Championships.

It was announced Sunday night that the the T-Birds will face Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College in the first round on March 17 with a 9 a.m. tip. Hutchinson (28-5) won the Region VI championship. The T-Birds are the No. 14 seed in the NJCAA Championship while Hutchinson is the No. 19 seed. The winner will play No. 3 seed Georgia Highlands (29-2) in the next round.

