CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College women's basketball wins road game at Northeastern JC

The 18th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team bounced back from its first defeat of the season with a 66-48 victory against Northeastern Junior College on Thursday night in Sterling, Colorado.

The Thunderbirds (2-1) took control in the third quarter when they held the Plainsmen to five points.

Sophomore guards Joseana Vaz (18) and Dejaan Schuler (15) combined for 33 points and sophomore post Kate Robertson (Natrona County) added eight.

The T-Birds face Concordia College on Friday night in the NJC Classic.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune's sports editor.

