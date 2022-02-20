 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Casper College women's hoops finishes 10-0 in sub-region; men's team falls to WWCC

The 15th-ranked Casper College women's basketball team used a balanced scoring attack Saturday to complete an undefeated season in Region IX North action with an 81-61 victory at Western Wyoming Community College.

Joslin Igo and Dejaan Schuler scored 13 points apiece off the bench for the T-Birds (25-4, 10-0) to lead five players in double figures. Kate Robertson and Sandra Frau added 10 points each and Julia Palomo pitched in 10.

Casper College will host the Region IX Tournament beginning March 3 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym.

The Casper College men's team, meanwhile, saw a first-half lead slip away in a 77-73 loss to Region IX North champs WWCC.

The T-Birds (16-12, 7-3) led 30-28 at the break but were outscored 49-43 in the second half.

Peter Turay had 18 points, Rashaun Agee finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, PJ Ngambi added 14 points and Jaren Harris had 10 points.

Despite the loss, the T-Birds earned the No. 2 seed in the North to avoid having to play a play-in game for the upcoming Region IX Tournament.

Joslin Igo 2021 headshot

Igo
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

