Casper College women's soccer advances to Region IX championship game

The Casper College women’s soccer team’s late-season charge continued on a blustery Friday at Murane Field in Casper.

The No. 19 Thunderbirds scored three second-half goals to defeat Western Wyoming Community College 3-0 and advance to the championship game of the Region IX Tournament.

“The wind was hard to control,” Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. “Western had it (at its back) in the first half so we knew we just had to do what we could to keep it close and get to halftime.”

The T-Birds (12-4-1) did just that in front of freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain, who only had to make one save in 84 minutes. Freshman Kyrie Allredge played the final 6 minutes without facing a shot.

Bennett said the T-Birds actually out-shot the Mustangs in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net.

That changed in the second half. Freshman Grace Conner broke the scoreless tie in the 52nd minute for what proved to be the game-winner. It was Conner’s team-leading sixth goal of the season. Sophomore Yissel Navarro added a goal in the 71st minute and freshman Sophia Henely capped the scoring in the 84th minute off an assist from Samara Torres.

The T-Birds, who won the right to host the Region IX Tournament as a result of winning the regular-season title, improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games. During that stretch they have outscored their opponents 26-5 with eight shutouts.

Casper College will play Otero Junior College, a 3-2 winner in overtime against Laramie County Community College, in the championship game Saturday. The T-Birds defeated the Rattlers 1-0 on Sept. 24 in Casper.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. at Murane Field.

