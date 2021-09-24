 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer extends shutout streak to four games
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer extends shutout streak to four games

The Casper College women's soccer team posted its fourth consecutive Friday with a 3-0 victory over Otero Junior College at Murane Field in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (7-3-0, 4-1-0 Region IX) led 1-0 at the half on a goal from Danielle Greminger off an assist from Sophia Henely. They finally created some separation when Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) scored in the 80th minute, with Paige Mayer providing the assist. Madelyn Souza scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Breille Valentine in the final minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain continued her stellar play in goal with her fifth shutout of the season.

Casper College, which now sits atop the Region IX standings, is back on the pitch Saturday when it welcomes Trinidad State to Murane Field.

