Casper College women's soccer extends shutout streak to four games

The Thunderbirds (7-3-0, 4-1-0 Region IX) led 1-0 at the half on a goal from Danielle Greminger off an assist from Sophia Henely. They finally created some separation when Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) scored in the 80th minute, with Paige Mayer providing the assist. Madelyn Souza scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Breille Valentine in the final minute.