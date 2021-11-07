Casper College women's soccer falls in district championship game

The season likely came to an end for the Casper College women's soccer team Saturday after the No. 14 Thunderbirds lost 1-0 to No. 3 Seminole State College in the West Plains District championship game in Claremore, Oklahoma.
The T-Birds (13-5-1), who had advanced to the game by winning the Region IX championship, could still receive one of four at-large bids to the NJCAA Championships.
Region 2 winner Seminole State (15-2-2) scored the game's only goal in the 64th minute. Casper College freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain finished with seven saves for the T-Birds.
