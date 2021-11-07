 Skip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer falls in district championship game

The season likely came to an end for the Casper College women's soccer team Saturday after the No. 14 Thunderbirds lost 1-0 to No. 3 Seminole State College in the West Plains District championship game in Claremore, Oklahoma.

The T-Birds (13-5-1), who had advanced to the game by winning the Region IX championship, could still receive one of four at-large bids to the NJCAA Championships.

Region 2 winner Seminole State (15-2-2) scored the game's only goal in the 64th minute. Casper College freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain finished with seven saves for the T-Birds.

Rebecca Swain 2021 headshot

Swain
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

