Casper College women's soccer hosts Central Wyoming to open Region IX tourney
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer hosts Central Wyoming to open Region IX tourney

The Casper College women's soccer team begins the Region IX Championship on Friday when it hosts Central Wyoming College at Murane Field.

In just its second year as a program, the 19th-ranked Thunderbirds (10-4-1, 7-1-1 Region IX) won the conference and will host the Region IX semifinals and championship game next weekend if it defeats the Rustlers. Casper College shut out CWC 3-0 last month in Riverton.

"We're in a good spot," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We're healthy and I think we'll be ready, but Central Wyoming has nothing to lose."

If the T-Birds win they would face the winner of the Western Wyoming Community College-Trinidad State College game next Saturday.

Freshmen Paige Mayer and Grace Conner lead a balanced T-Birds attack with five goals apiece. Freshman Alyssa Seaich has netted four goals while sophomores Danielle Greminger and Sydney Hiatt have three each. Greminger also has a team-best five assists.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain has four shutouts on the season and enters the game with a 0.99 goals against average. She has allowed only 11 goals all season. Central Wyoming keeper Katie Liljenquist has a 2.89 GAA but leads the nation with 144 saves.

After a 2-1 loss at Northeastern Junior College to open Region IX play, the T-Birds went on a seven-game winning streak to jump into the national rankings. Their unbeaten streak reached eight games before a 2-1 loss to No. 14 Laramie County Community College on Oct. 9.

Paige Mayer headshot

Mayer
