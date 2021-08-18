Casper College women's soccer is ready to move on from last season's tough finish

The inaugural season of the Casper College women’s soccer team got off to a late start, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the season to begin in the spring instead of last fall. The delayed start proved to be beneficial to the Thunderbirds, however.

“One advantage we had last year is we got to be around each other for eight months before we played,” head coach Ammon Bennett said after practice Tuesday. “Now we have to try to get all that done in three weeks.”

Thursday, the T-Birds, who are ranked No. 19 in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason Top 20, return to the pitch when they host Utah State Eastern at Murane Field. The season-opening match comes a little more than three months after Casper College’s initial season ended with a 1-0 loss to Western Wyoming Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX tournament.

“We had a little break this summer,” sophomore forward Sydney Hiatt said, “but I think we were all just ready to have another shot at nationals.

“I loved the girls last year, but coming into this year there is a lot more potential within each player on the field. The challenge right now is we don’t have the time to build that chemistry that we had last year, but we’re getting to that point.”