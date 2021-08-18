Casper College women's soccer is ready to move on from last season's tough finish

The inaugural season of the Casper College women’s soccer team got off to a late start, with the coronavirus pandemic forcing the season to begin in the spring instead of last fall. The delayed start proved to be beneficial to the Thunderbirds, however.
“One advantage we had last year is we got to be around each other for eight months before we played,” head coach Ammon Bennett said after practice Tuesday. “Now we have to try to get all that done in three weeks.”
Thursday, the T-Birds, who are ranked No. 19 in the National Junior College Athletics Association preseason Top 20, return to the pitch when they host Utah State Eastern at Murane Field. The season-opening match comes a little more than three months after Casper College’s initial season ended with a 1-0 loss to Western Wyoming Community College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX tournament.
“We had a little break this summer,” sophomore forward Sydney Hiatt said, “but I think we were all just ready to have another shot at nationals.
“I loved the girls last year, but coming into this year there is a lot more potential within each player on the field. The challenge right now is we don’t have the time to build that chemistry that we had last year, but we’re getting to that point.”
Hiatt, who led the team with nine goals last season, is one of 12 returners from last year’s team. The T-Birds (7-3-4) were ranked No. 18 and were riding a nine-game unbeaten streak until the loss to WWCC.
Sophomore defender Yissel Navarro believes the returning players are using last season’s finish as motivation.
“We’re going into this (season) like this is for revenge,” she said. “This is our comeback. We learned from last season and now we’re just ready to go.”
The T-Birds played three exhibition scrimmages in the past two weeks to help prepare for a tough opening stretch that consists of four games in the next 10 days. All games are scheduled to be played at Murane Field.
Bennett, for one, is curious to find out if the T-Birds are ready to jump right into things.
“We’re faster, we’re stronger and we’re deeper,” he said. “But if we’re not on the same page that will be an issue. And right now we’re just trying to get everybody on the same page.
“We’re trying to get them to just go out and play soccer,” he added. “And then we’ll make adjustments within that. Right now we have too many ideas which gets them thinking rather than just having them go out there and play. And soccer needs to be a free-flow game.”
In addition to Hiatt and Navarro, the T-Birds return forwards Abigail Tapia, Samantha Wiser and Ashley Sanchez; midfielders Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh), Sophia Henely and Sofie Pinegar; and defenders Amber Hight (Douglas), Madeline Herhandez and Valeria Hernandez.
One notable absence is at goalkeeper. Karla Gaytan, who started every game between the pipes last year, moved on to play at Division II Auburn University. The competition to start the season is between sophomore Ravyn Riffe and three freshmen.
“Karla did an excellent job for us last year,” Bennett said. “We’ve got keepers coming in that were every bit as good as her, now it’s just a matter of them realizing that they aren’t a high school keeper anymore.”
If the T-Birds can find a capable replacement for Gaytan, they feel they can justify their Top 20 ranking and challenge Laramie County Community College for Region IX supremacy.
“We have a lot more talent and more leadership this year, so I think we’re prepared,” Hight said. “These games are going to be a challenge and they’re going to show us how far we can go this season.”
