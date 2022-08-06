Casper College women's soccer opens with exhibition match at Wyoming Cowgirls

The Casper College women's soccer team kicks off its 2022 campaign Sunday with an exhibition match against the University of Wyoming in Laramie.

The Thunderbirds went 13-5-1 in their third season under head coach Ammon Bennett last year. The T-Birds won the Region IX championship to advance to the National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships, where they lost to Seminole State College.

Casper College, which finished No. 14 in the final NJCAA rankings, has another exhibition game at Black Hills State on Aug. 13 before opening the regular season Aug. 18 against Cochise College in Henderson, Nevada.

The Cowgirls finished 8-10-1 (4-7 Mountain West) in Colleen Corbin's first year leading the program. UW hosts Kansas State in an exhibition match Wednesday and plays another exhibition game at Laramie County Community College on Aug. 14. The Cowgirls open the regular season Aug. 18 at Northern Colorado.