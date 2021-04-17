Casper College women's soccer plays No. 17 Western Wyoming CC to 1-all draw

The Casper College women's soccer team got a late first-half goal from freshman Sydney Hiatt to earn a 1-all tie against No. 17 Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday in Rock Springs.

The Mustangs struck first off a set piece early in the first half before Hiatt found the back of the net for the T-Birds (2-2-2, 1-1-2 Region IX). Hiatt leads the T-Birds with four goals on the season.

"We had our chances and we made mistakes," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "The good thing is continue to get better."

The T-Birds return to the pitch Friday when the face Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.

