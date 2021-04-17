 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's soccer plays No. 17 Western Wyoming CC to 1-all draw
0 comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer plays No. 17 Western Wyoming CC to 1-all draw

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's soccer team got a late first-half goal from freshman Sydney Hiatt to earn a 1-all tie against No. 17 Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday in Rock Springs.

The Mustangs struck first off a set piece early in the first half before Hiatt found the back of the net for the T-Birds (2-2-2, 1-1-2 Region IX). Hiatt leads the T-Birds with four goals on the season.

"We had our chances and we made mistakes," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "The good thing is continue to get better."

The T-Birds return to the pitch Friday when the face Trinidad State Junior College in Trinidad, Colorado.

Sydney Hiatt headshot

Hiatt
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Episode 96: A portal to the future

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News