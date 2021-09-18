Casper College women's soccer post third consecutive shutout victory

The Casper College women's soccer team continued its mid-season surge Friday with a 1-0 home shutout of Western Wyoming Community College at Murane Field.

Grace Conner scored in the 38th minute off an assist from Danielle Greminger and goalkeeper Rebecca Swain had another clean sheet for the Thunderbirds (6-3, 2-1 Region IX), who have won three in a row, all by shutout.

After a 2-1 loss at Northeastern Junior College last week, the T-Birds have bounced back with victories over then-No. 7 Laramie County Community College (1-0), Western Nebraska Community College (4-0) and Friday's win.

Casper College returns to the pitch this coming Friday when it hosts Otero Junior College.

