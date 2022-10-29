Casper College women's soccer season ends with loss to LCCC in Region IX semis

The Casper College women's soccer team's season came to an end Friday when it lost to Laramie County Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament in Pueblo, Colorado.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation and through two overtime periods, but the Golden Eagles advanced to the championship game 4-2 on penalty kicks.

LCCC got on the board first when Caroline Kuhn scored off an assist from Whitney Hansen in the 63rd minute. Grace Conner got the equalizer for the defending Region IX champion T-Birds (10-5-1) in the 80th minute, but two missed penalty kicks proved to be the difference.