Casper College women's soccer shuts out Central Wyoming for 6th straight win
Casper College women's soccer shuts out Central Wyoming for 6th straight win

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's soccer team won its sixth consecutive game Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Sydney Hyatt got the Thunderbirds (9-3-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) on the board first with a first-half goal off an assist from Alyssa Seaich. In the second half, Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) made it 2-0, with Seaich assisting, and Paige Mayer capped the scoring off an assist from Sophia Henely.

Goalkeepers Rebecca Swain and Ravyn Riffe combined for the shutout, the T-Birds' fifth in the past six games and seventh of the season.

Casper College plays at Northwest College on Saturday.

Hiatt

No. 20 T-Birds play at Northwest College on Saturday.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

