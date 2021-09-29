Casper College women's soccer shuts out Central Wyoming for 6th straight win

The 20th-ranked Casper College women's soccer team won its sixth consecutive game Wednesday with a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Sydney Hyatt got the Thunderbirds (9-3-0, 6-1-0 Region IX) on the board first with a first-half goal off an assist from Alyssa Seaich. In the second half, Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) made it 2-0, with Seaich assisting, and Paige Mayer capped the scoring off an assist from Sophia Henely.

Goalkeepers Rebecca Swain and Ravyn Riffe combined for the shutout, the T-Birds' fifth in the past six games and seventh of the season.

Casper College plays at Northwest College on Saturday.

