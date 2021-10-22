 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer shuts out Central Wyoming in Region IX tourney
Casper College Women's soccer

Casper College's Sydney Hiatt heads the ball away from Western Nebraska's Raquel Ferreira during their game last season in Casper. Hiatt scored a goal Friday in the T-Birds' 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming in the Region IX tournament.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The Casper College women’s soccer team won the first Region IX tournament game in program history with a 3-0 shutout of Central Wyoming College on Friday at Murane Field in Casper.

The 19th-ranked Thunderbirds (11-4-1) snapped a two-game winless streak with the victory.

Sophomore Sydney Hiatt got the T-Birds on the board first in the fifth minute off an assist from freshman Madelyn Souza. Five minutes later freshman Sophia Henely doubled the score, with freshman Paige Mayer recording the assist. Sophomore Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) found the back of the net in the 38th minute when she knocked in a rebound in the box.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain had four saves to post her fifth shutout of the season.

The T-Birds will face the winner of Saturday’s game between Western Wyoming Community College and Trinidad State College in the Region IX semifinals. That game is scheduled for next Saturday at Murane Field, with the Region IX championship taking place the following day.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

