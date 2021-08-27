 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer shuts out Northeast Community College
Alyssa Seaich and Kylie Spangler each scored a goal to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 2-0 shutout of Northeast Community College on Friday at Murane Field.

Seaich gave the Thunderbirds (2-1-0) the lead in the first half and Spangler (Kelly Walsh) scored in the second on a penalty kick after Sophia Henely was fouled in the box.

"This was a good, quality win in tough conditions," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We had a chance to build a lead early, but we had one shot hit the post and others that were just wide."

The T-Birds return to the pitch Saturday for an exhibition game against Black Hills State, an NCAA DII school.

