Casper College women's soccer shuts out Northeast Community College

Alyssa Seaich and Kylie Spangler each scored a goal to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 2-0 shutout of Northeast Community College on Friday at Murane Field.
Seaich gave the Thunderbirds (2-1-0) the lead in the first half and Spangler (Kelly Walsh) scored in the second on a penalty kick after Sophia Henely was fouled in the box.
"This was a good, quality win in tough conditions," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We had a chance to build a lead early, but we had one shot hit the post and others that were just wide."
The T-Birds return to the pitch Saturday for an exhibition game against Black Hills State, an NCAA DII school.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
