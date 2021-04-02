Casper College women's soccer shuts out Southern Nevada in inaugural game

The Casper College women's soccer team had a successful program debut Saturday, defeating the College of Southern Nevada 1-0 in Henderson, Nevada.

Playing in 90-degree temperatures on Southern Nevada's artificial turf field the Thunderbirds got on the board in the first half when Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh) assisted on Sydney Hiatt's goal.

"With us not being used to the heat, we wanted to score early," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "And we were able to do that."

Sophomore goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) stopped both shots she faced to post a shutout in her T-Birds' debut.

The T-Birds remain in Henderson where they will face Snow College on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.