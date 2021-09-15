 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alyssa Seaich scored two goals to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Seaich got her first tally off an assist from Daniell Greminger and netted her team-leading fifth goal of the season later in the first half. Sophomore Sydney Hiatt made it 3-0 off an assist from Seaich and Lara Lopez, a freshman from Newcastle, netted the final goal for the T-Birds (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Region IX).

Goalkeepers Rebecca Swain and Kyrie Alldredge, a freshman from Riverton, combined for the shutout.

The T-Birds return to the pitch Friday when they host Western Wyoming Community College at Murane Field.

Alyssa Seaich 2021 headshot

Seaich
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News