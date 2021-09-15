Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska CC

Alyssa Seaich scored two goals to help lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 4-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday in Scottsbluff, Neb.
Seaich got her first tally off an assist from Daniell Greminger and netted her team-leading fifth goal of the season later in the first half. Sophomore Sydney Hiatt made it 3-0 off an assist from Seaich and Lara Lopez, a freshman from Newcastle, netted the final goal for the T-Birds (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Region IX).
Goalkeepers Rebecca Swain and Kyrie Alldredge, a freshman from Riverton, combined for the shutout.
The T-Birds return to the pitch Friday when they host Western Wyoming Community College at Murane Field.
