Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska Community College

The Casper College women's soccer team wasn't at its best Wednesday, but it still had enough to extend its unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College at the North Casper Soccer Complex.
Madeline Hernandez got the Thunderbirds (4-2-3 overall, 3-1-3 Region IX) in the 21st minute off a scramble in front of the net following a free kick by Sydney Hiatt. The goal was the first of the season for the freshman.
"It's been a long time coming," Hernandez said. "I told a friend last night, 'Yeah, I think a goal is coming.' And I was right. Sydney sent it into the box and Abbie (Tapia) got a touch on it and I was able to control it and hit it into the upper 90."
The T-Birds had chances to extend the lead in the first half, but Yissel Navarro sent a penalty kick over the net in the 39th minute after she was fouled in the box. Three minutes later, the T-Birds had a 2-on-1 breakaway but the Western Nebraska goalkeeper came off the line to make the initial save. She was unable to secure the ball, though, and it drifted onto the foot of Hiatt, whose shot clanged off the frame. Hiatt was looking for her team-leading 10th goal of the season.
The T-Birds had a 4-1 shots-on-goal advantage in the first 45 minutes and twice as many corner kicks as did the Cougars, but had to be satisfied with the 1-0 lead.
"We played OK," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "I give Western a lot of credit, but there were times when we just looked flat out there. I'll take the win, but we made it rougher on ourselves than we needed to."
Hiatt had another chance to score early in the second half when she got behind the Western Nebraska defense. This time, though, her right-footed blast hit off the top of the post.
Casper College finally got an insurance goal in the 79th minute when Hiatt and Henely played give-and-go to beat the last line of the Cougars' defense. Henely, who missed the T-Birds' home opener two weeks ago with an injured ankle, gathered in a pass from Hiatt and had to decide whether to take the shot or pass back to Hiatt. Henely shot, and the keeper dove to her right, but the low line drive was just out of her reach.
"I always pass the ball to Sidney," Henely said, "but I had a wide-open goal and I couldn't pass it up.
"It was great because I didn't get to play in our first home game and even when I came back last game I think I was playing scared."
The T-Birds' second consecutive victory -- they defeated Otero Junior College 3-0 on Saturday -- came after they had tied their previous three games. Casper College's last loss was a 2-0 defeat at No. 3 Laramie County Community College back on April 10.
"I think the last game set the tone for the rest of the season," Henely said. "We want to win the rest of our games."
Both teams had trouble mounting any offensive attacks early, primarily because of inaccurate passes and through balls that ended up on the feet of defenders. But after the T-Birds finally broke through on Hernandez's goal, they controlled the action and forced Western Nebraska into a defensive position.
"When we got ahead early it allowed us to reset and recognize what they were trying to do," Hernandez said. "We didn't relay, but it gave us some security. After that goal I think we had a mindset switch where we weren't going to lose."
The T-Birds will look to continue their winning streak Sunday when they host Central Wyoming College.
While Bennett is hoping for another victory, he also wants to see more from his team.
"We were playing selfish and not playing as a team at times today," he said. "We can be one of the top teams in this region if we play like we're capable of playing. I give these girls a lot of credit because this is our first year together, but I know how good they can be."
Casper College keeper Karla Gaytan (Worland) finished with five saves for her fifth shutout of the season.
