Casper College women's soccer shuts out Western Nebraska Community College

The Casper College women's soccer team wasn't at its best Wednesday, but it still had enough to extend its unbeaten streak to five games with a 2-0 shutout of Western Nebraska Community College at the North Casper Soccer Complex.

Madeline Hernandez got the Thunderbirds (4-2-3 overall, 3-1-3 Region IX) in the 21st minute off a scramble in front of the net following a free kick by Sydney Hiatt. The goal was the first of the season for the freshman.

"It's been a long time coming," Hernandez said. "I told a friend last night, 'Yeah, I think a goal is coming.' And I was right. Sydney sent it into the box and Abbie (Tapia) got a touch on it and I was able to control it and hit it into the upper 90."

The T-Birds had chances to extend the lead in the first half, but Yissel Navarro sent a penalty kick over the net in the 39th minute after she was fouled in the box. Three minutes later, the T-Birds had a 2-on-1 breakaway but the Western Nebraska goalkeeper came off the line to make the initial save. She was unable to secure the ball, though, and it drifted onto the foot of Hiatt, whose shot clanged off the frame. Hiatt was looking for her team-leading 10th goal of the season.