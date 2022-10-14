Casper College women's soccer team defeats Western Wyoming in regular-season finale

The Casper College women's soccer team will enter next week's Region IX tournament on a two-game winning streak. The Thunderbirds (9-4-1, 6-1-1 Region IX) defeated Western Wyoming Community College 3-1 on Friday at Murane Field in Casper.

The T-Birds scored late in the first half off a corner kick and extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the second half when a shot from just outside the 18-yard box deflected off a WWCC defender.

The Mustangs scored to make it 2-1 before Casper College netted the final goal on a 25-yard boot over the goalkeeper.

The T-Birds are the defending Region IX champions. They were scheduled to play Central Wyoming College on Saturday but that game was canceled.