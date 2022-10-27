Casper College women's soccer team faces Laramie County CC in Region IX semis

The Casper College women's soccer team continues its Region IX title defense when the Thunderbirds take on Laramie County Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament on Friday night in Pueblo, Colorado.

The T-Birds (10-4-1) defeated Trinidad State Junior College 2-1 in the first round of the tournament this past Saturday in Casper. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the T-Birds' Yissel Navarro tied the game in the 52nd minute off an assist from Sydney Hiatt. Grace Conner got the game-winner in the 86th minute off an assist from Valeria Hernandez. Rebecca Swain had four saves to get the win.

Casper College has won three consecutive games since a 3-1 defeat to Laramie County CC on Sept. 24 in Cheyenne.

Alyssa Seaich leads a balanced T-Birds attack with five goals, followed by Conner and Emma Goetz with four apiece. Cesia Swain has found the back of the net three times and eight other players have scored two goals each.

Friday's other semifinal game has Western Wyoming Community College facing host Otero Junior College.