Casper College women's soccer team knocks off No. 7 Laramie County CC

The Casper College women's soccer team scored the game's lone goal midway through the second half to earn a 1-0 shutout of No. 7 Laramie County Community College on Saturday at Murane Field in Casper.

The Thunderbirds (4-3-0, 1-1-0 Region IX) broke the scoreless draw in the 72nd minute when Grace Conner scored just outside the box off an assist from Danielle Greminger.

"Both teams had to battle the wind and it wasn't the prettiest game," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said, "but in the end we got the win and I'm thrilled for the girls."

Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain finished with seven saves for the T-Birds, who play at Western Nebraska Community College on Wednesday.

In Saturday's later game, the LCCC men's team defeated Casper College 4-1.

