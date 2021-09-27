 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's soccer team moves into NJCAA rankings at No. 20
0 Comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer team moves into NJCAA rankings at No. 20

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's soccer team's recent five-game winning streak has it back in the national rankings. The Thunderbirds (8-3-0, 5-1-0 Region IX) were ranked No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletics Association poll released Monday.

The T-Birds recent winning streak began on Sept. 11 with a 1-0 shutout of No. 16 Laramie County Community College. Since then, they have defeated Western Nebraska Community College (4-0), Western Wyoming Community College (1-0), Otero Junior College (3-0) and Trinidad State College (3-1).

Casper College, which is now atop the Region IX standings, plays at Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.

Casper College Button
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News