Casper College women's soccer team moves into NJCAA rankings at No. 20

The Casper College women's soccer team's recent five-game winning streak has it back in the national rankings. The Thunderbirds (8-3-0, 5-1-0 Region IX) were ranked No. 20 in the National Junior College Athletics Association poll released Monday.
The T-Birds recent winning streak began on Sept. 11 with a 1-0 shutout of No. 16 Laramie County Community College. Since then, they have defeated Western Nebraska Community College (4-0), Western Wyoming Community College (1-0), Otero Junior College (3-0) and Trinidad State College (3-1).
Casper College, which is now atop the Region IX standings, plays at Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
