CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer team to play game against NC, KW alumni

  • Updated
  • 0

The 2021-22 Casper College women's soccer team will take on a team comprised of Natrona County and Kelly Walsh alumni at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the T-Birds' Murane Field.

“This is our version of an alumni game because we don’t have any current alumni from Casper College since our program is still relatively new,” Casper College assistant coach Jocelyn Norcross, a recent graduate of Kelly Walsh, said in a release.

A number of the former Fillies and Trojans playing in the game went on to play college soccer after graduating.

Casper College, which begins its third year of competition this fall, went 13-5-1 last season, winning the Region IX championship before losing 1-0 to Seminole State College in the NJCAA Division I Championships.

