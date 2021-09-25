 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer team wins fifth game in a row
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer team wins fifth game in a row

The Casper College women's soccer team defeated Trinidad State College 3-1 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory.

The host Thunderbirds (8-3-0, 5-1-0 Region IX) led 2-0 at the half at Murane Field on unassisted goals from Danielle Greminger and Grace Conner. Conner added a goal in the 80th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 before Trinidad State scored off a corner kick when the ball hit off a Casper College player.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain, who hasn't surrendered a goal to an opposing player in five consecutive games, got the win.

The T-Birds are on the road this week for Region IX games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.

The Casper College men's team (5-4-1, 1-3-0) snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday with a 1-0 shutout of Otero Junior College on Diego Aires' goal in the 23rd minute.

Grace Conner headshot

Conner
Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

