Casper College women's soccer team wins fifth game in a row

The Casper College women's soccer team defeated Trinidad State College 3-1 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive victory.
The host Thunderbirds (8-3-0, 5-1-0 Region IX) led 2-0 at the half at Murane Field on unassisted goals from Danielle Greminger and Grace Conner. Conner added a goal in the 80th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 before Trinidad State scored off a corner kick when the ball hit off a Casper College player.
Freshman goalkeeper Rebecca Swain, who hasn't surrendered a goal to an opposing player in five consecutive games, got the win.
The T-Birds are on the road this week for Region IX games against Central Wyoming College on Wednesday and Northwest College on Saturday.
The Casper College men's team (5-4-1, 1-3-0) snapped a two-game losing streak on Friday with a 1-0 shutout of Otero Junior College on Diego Aires' goal in the 23rd minute.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.