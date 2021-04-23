 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Casper College women's soccer ties Trinidad State JC on Friday
0 comments
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer ties Trinidad State JC on Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Casper College women's soccer team got a late goal from freshman Sydney Hiatt to earn a 2-all tie with Trinidad State Junior College on Friday in Trinidad, Colorado.

Hiatt, who leads the T-Birds (2-2-3, 1-1-3 Region IX) with six goals on the season, opened the scoring but Trinidad State tied the game before half and took a 2-1 lead before Hiatt's tying goal. It was the third consecutive tie for Casper College.

"We had chances, but we didn't finish," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said.

The T-Birds are back in action Saturday when they face Otero Junior College.

Sydney Hiatt headshot

Hiatt
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News