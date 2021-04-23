Casper College women's soccer ties Trinidad State JC on Friday

The Casper College women's soccer team got a late goal from freshman Sydney Hiatt to earn a 2-all tie with Trinidad State Junior College on Friday in Trinidad, Colorado.
Hiatt, who leads the T-Birds (2-2-3, 1-1-3 Region IX) with six goals on the season, opened the scoring but Trinidad State tied the game before half and took a 2-1 lead before Hiatt's tying goal. It was the third consecutive tie for Casper College.
"We had chances, but we didn't finish," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said.
The T-Birds are back in action Saturday when they face Otero Junior College.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
