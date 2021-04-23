Casper College women's soccer ties Trinidad State JC on Friday

The Casper College women's soccer team got a late goal from freshman Sydney Hiatt to earn a 2-all tie with Trinidad State Junior College on Friday in Trinidad, Colorado.

Hiatt, who leads the T-Birds (2-2-3, 1-1-3 Region IX) with six goals on the season, opened the scoring but Trinidad State tied the game before half and took a 2-1 lead before Hiatt's tying goal. It was the third consecutive tie for Casper College.