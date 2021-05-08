Casper College women's soccer upsets No. 3 Laramie County Community College

The Casper College women's soccer team continued its late-season surge Saturday with a 1-0 upset of No. 3 Laramie County Community College.

"We had a plan and the girls executed it," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We fought for 90 minutes and we pulled off a stunner against a very good, well-coached team."

The Thunderbirds (6-2-4, 5-1-4 Region IX) haven't lost since a 2-0 defeat at Laramie County on April 10, going 4-0-4 since then.

Yissel Navarro scored the game-winner for the T-Birds to back another shutout performance by goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland). The sophomore keeper has seven clean sheets on the season and four in the last five games.

"Karla was outstanding in goal," Bennett said. " And the entire back line of Valeria Hernandez, Alicia Gonzales, Kylie Spangler, Maddie Hernandez, Yissel and Sarah Seaich were able to keep them out of the goal. In fact, Yissel made a great run out of the back in the second half, wins the ball and pulls off a stunner from 35 yards out for the winning goal.

"It was just a great team effort by a team that has had to fight through a lot of games this year."

The T-Birds close the regular season Tuesday when they host Northwest College. They will then host a Region IX play-in game next Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.