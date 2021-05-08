 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer upsets No. 3 Laramie County Community College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Casper College women's soccer upsets No. 3 Laramie County Community College

Casper College Women's soccer

Casper College's Sarah Seaich of Casper College kicks the ball away from Western Nebraska Community College players during their game April 28 in Casper. Seaich and the T-Birds shut out No. 3 Laramie County Community College on Saturday.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The Casper College women's soccer team continued its late-season surge Saturday with a 1-0 upset of No. 3 Laramie County Community College.

"We had a plan and the girls executed it," Casper College head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We fought for 90 minutes and we pulled off a stunner against a very good, well-coached team."

The Thunderbirds (6-2-4, 5-1-4 Region IX) haven't lost since a 2-0 defeat at Laramie County on April 10, going 4-0-4 since then.

Yissel Navarro scored the game-winner for the T-Birds to back another shutout performance by goalkeeper Karla Gaytan (Worland). The sophomore keeper has seven clean sheets on the season and four in the last five games.

"Karla was outstanding in goal," Bennett said. " And the entire back line of Valeria Hernandez, Alicia Gonzales, Kylie Spangler, Maddie Hernandez, Yissel and Sarah Seaich were able to keep them out of the goal. In fact, Yissel made a great run out of the back in the second half, wins the ball and pulls off a stunner from 35 yards out for the winning goal.

"It was just a great team effort by a team that has had to fight through a lot of games this year."

The T-Birds close the regular season Tuesday when they host Northwest College. They will then host a Region IX play-in game next Saturday.

