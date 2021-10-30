Casper College women's soccer wins Region IX championship

The Casper College women’s soccer team kept its late-season charge going with a 1-0 victory over Otero Junior College on Saturday in the Region IX championship game at Murane Field in Casper.

“The game could have gone either way,” Casper College coach Ammon Bennett said. “Otero was really pressing hard in the first 20 minutes and we were able to hang on.

“At halftime it was more about mental adjustments than anything else.”

After a scoreless first half, the T-Birds (13-4-1) finally broke through when Sydney Hiatt sent a pass in the box to Grace Conner, who found the back of the net in the 55th minute.

“We kind of took control late in the first half and at the start of the second before Otero really started pressing again in the final 15 minutes. But Becca Swain made some huge saves for us in goal.”

The T-Birds will play the Region 2 winner next Saturday in Oklahoma for the West Plains District championship, with the winner advancing to the NJCAA National Championships on Nov. 15-20 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

