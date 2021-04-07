 Skip to main content
Casper College women's soccer wins Region IX opener at Northwest College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Freshmen Sophia Henely and Sydney Hiatt both scored two goals to lead the Casper College women's soccer team to a 6-0 victory Wednesday at Northwest College in Powell.

The Thunderbirds (2-1) also got goals from freshmen Samantha Wiser and Abigail Tapia in winning the program's inaugural Region IX contest.

"It was a good opening conference game for us," head coach Ammon Bennett said. "We came out a little bit flat, but we were able to play all of our girls and it felt like we held the majority of possession."

Tapia, Kylie Spangler (Kelly Walsh), Lainey Smith and Alexis Arroyo all had assists. Goalkeepers Karla Gaytan (Worland) and Ravy Riffe combined to shut out the Trappers.

Casper College faces a tough test Saturday when it plays at perennial power Laramie County Community College. The Golden Eagles (2-0) are ranked No. 4 in the country.

