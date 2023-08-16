There are plenty of new faces on the Casper College women’s soccer roster this season – 19, to be exact.

“We’re a talented group and the girls are picking up on the concepts really well,” head coach Ammon Bennett said after practice Tuesday. “But we haven’t been together long enough to create certain habits.”

The T-Birds got their first game action last week in elevated scrimmages against Rocky Mountain College and Carroll College, two NAIA schools in Montana. Bennett treated the games as learning experiences for his young roster, with mixed results.

“Some of the habits they had in high school showed up a little bit when they had some pressure put on them,” he explained. “But from the first scrimmage against Rocky where we were a very nervous group with a lot of bad touches to a couple days later when we played Carroll it was almost night and day. They picked up on a concept that we needed to implement in the next game and they did that.”

Casper College (10-4-2, 6-1-1 Region IX) returns just three players – Emma Goetz, Caitlin Grenfell and Hailie Wilhelm – from last year’s team that lost to Laramie County Community College in the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament.

All three returnees are in-state products. Goetz (Lander), a forward/midfielder, is the team’s leading returning scorer with five goals; Wilhelm (Natrona County), a defender, recorded an assist in limited playing time; and Grenfell (Cheyenne Central) played in eight games as a forward.

Despite the number of new faces on the roster, the T-Birds still have lofty goals.

“At the beginning of the season we talk about our team goals and one of those goals is winning the region,” Goetz admitted. “That goal is at the forefront of our minds.”

The T-Birds expect to be tested early. They play Truckee Meadows Community College out of Reno, Nevada, on Thursday before opening Region IX play against Gillette College, which is fielding a team for the first time since 2019, on Monday. The competition ramps up next Saturday when No. 15 Snow College comes to Murane Field.

“We’re going to be tested in three very different ways right off the bat,” Bennett said.

Those three games are part of a season-opening eight-game home stand, which Bennett believes will be beneficial for his young team.

The veteran coach knows the T-Birds might take some lumps (and losses) early, but he also knows they have the talent to compete with every team on the schedule.

“We’ve still got a long way to go, but they’re progressing pretty quickly,” he acknowledged. “They played at a high level in high school and on their club teams so they’re able to pick up on concepts.

“For us to have success it has to be the simple things. It doesn’t have to be complicated for us to be successful. Can the players connect with each other? The one-, two-touch pass to get the ball in and make it dangerous. If we do that we’ll be in the mix. If we go back to high school habits because of pressure then we’re going to struggle until they figure it out.”

Even though the team has only been together for a few weeks, Grenfell believes the T-Birds are already starting to gel.

“You can tell that all the girls love the game and they all really want to be here,” Grenfell said. “I think Thursday’s game is going to show us a lot. I was very happy with our two performances in Montana. It was a great start and I’m excited to see where we go.”

Among the freshmen expected to contribute are four in-state players who won state championships in the spring. Midfielder Amberlyn Hill, forward Reagan Camp and defender Emma Holmberg helped Kelly Walsh win the Class 4A title while midfielder Jessa Lynn was a three-year starter on Cody’s back-to-back undefeated 3A champs.

So while the names might not be familiar to opposing teams, they are recognizable to Wyoming soccer fans. And the sophomores believe this group has what it takes to be successful.

“Our team motto this year is ‘one percent,’” Goetz said. “Every single time we’re on the field together, whether it’s practice or a game, we want to be one percent better than we were the day before. I think that goes hand in hand with just trying to be better than you were yesterday. That’s obviously a gradual process, but I think that leads to us being at our absolute best at the end of the season.”