Casper College's David Walker earns honorable mention All-America honors

Casper College sophomore guard David Walker was named to the 2020 National Junior College Athletics Association All-American Division I Basketball team on Monday.

The 6-foot-4 Walker was an honorable mention selection after leading the Thunderbirds with 22.4 points per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, including 44.6 percent from behind the arc. Walker, a native of Toronto, Canada, transferred to Casper College after spending his first year at College of Southern Idaho.

He scored a career-high 47 points in the T-Birds' 112-108 season-ending overtime loss to Western Nebraska Community College on March 5 in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. He also scored 40 points in a win over Miles (Mont.) Community College on Dec. 14, 38 points in a victory over Air Force Prep on Nov. 2 and 30 in a win over Lake Region State (N.D.) College on Dec. 7.

Walker, an All-Region IX selection this year who committed to the University of South Alabama in November, helped lead the T-Birds to a 26-6 record and a No. 21 ranking in the NJCAA final regular season Top 25. Walker's All-America honors marks the second year in a row Casper College has had a player recognized after Isaac Bonton, who just competed his junior season at Washington State, earned second-team honors last season.

