Casper College's Emily Achter will play basketball at Chadron State College
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College girls basketball

Casper College's Emily Achter prepares to shoot in the T-Birds' game against Western Nebraska Community College on Feb. 3 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper College sophomore guard Emily Achter signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Chadron State College. The 5-foot-7 Achter averaged 4.6 points per game for the Thunderbirds, who went 22-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the nation, this past season.

“Emily was a tremendous leader for us both on and off the court," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said in a release. "Emily’s jump from last year to this year was big for us this past season."

Chadron State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Emily Achter

Achter
