Casper College's Emily Achter will play basketball at Chadron State College

Casper College sophomore guard Emily Achter signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Chadron State College. The 5-foot-7 Achter averaged 4.6 points per game for the Thunderbirds, who went 22-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the nation, this past season.

“Emily was a tremendous leader for us both on and off the court," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said in a release. "Emily’s jump from last year to this year was big for us this past season."

Chadron State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

