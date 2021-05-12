Casper College's Emily Achter will play basketball at Chadron State College

Casper College sophomore guard Emily Achter signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Chadron State College. The 5-foot-7 Achter averaged 4.6 points per game for the Thunderbirds, who went 22-2 and were ranked No. 3 in the nation, this past season.
“Emily was a tremendous leader for us both on and off the court," Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare said in a release. "Emily’s jump from last year to this year was big for us this past season."
Chadron State is a Division II school that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
