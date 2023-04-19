Casper College sophomore Grace Conner will play soccer and run track at Kansas Wesleyan University after signing with the school on Wednesday.

Conner, an All-Region IX forward, finished her two-year Thunderbirds' career with 13 goals, including six game winners, and four assists. Casper College went 23-9-3 the past two seasons and won the program's first Region IX championship in 2021, with Conner scoring the game-winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Otero Junior College in the title game.