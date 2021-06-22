Casper College's Johnson family celebrates team roping national championship

Kellan and Carson Johnson received one final bit of advice before their run in Saturday night’s short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo. The Casper College team roping brothers had just watched another brother team -- JC and LJ Yeahquo of Western Oklahoma State College -- rope their steer in 6.9 seconds, meaning Kellan and Carson needed to at least equal that time in order to win the national championship.

Casper College coach Jhett Johnson, who is also Kellan’s and Carson’s father, helped his sons into the box.

“The team before them set the bar,” Jhett said. “I just told the boys, ‘Go and win the rodeo.’”

The Casper College cowboys, who grew up on the Johnson family ranch about 20 miles outside of Casper, listened to their father’s advice.

Kellan caught up to the steer about one-third of the way down the arena and turned him toward the wall. Carson rode in behind and threw his loop just in front of the steer’s hind legs. When Kellan pulled the steer forward, Carson pulled his loop tight and turned to see the time on the video board … 6.0 seconds. The sophomore then pointed at his brother as their dad pumped his fist in the background.