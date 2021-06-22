Casper College's Johnson family celebrates team roping national championship

Kellan and Carson Johnson received one final bit of advice before their run in Saturday night’s short go-round of the College National Finals Rodeo. The Casper College team roping brothers had just watched another brother team -- JC and LJ Yeahquo of Western Oklahoma State College -- rope their steer in 6.9 seconds, meaning Kellan and Carson needed to at least equal that time in order to win the national championship.
Casper College coach Jhett Johnson, who is also Kellan’s and Carson’s father, helped his sons into the box.
“The team before them set the bar,” Jhett said. “I just told the boys, ‘Go and win the rodeo.’”
The Casper College cowboys, who grew up on the Johnson family ranch about 20 miles outside of Casper, listened to their father’s advice.
Kellan caught up to the steer about one-third of the way down the arena and turned him toward the wall. Carson rode in behind and threw his loop just in front of the steer’s hind legs. When Kellan pulled the steer forward, Carson pulled his loop tight and turned to see the time on the video board … 6.0 seconds. The sophomore then pointed at his brother as their dad pumped his fist in the background.
As the packed house at the Ford Wyoming Center erupted in celebration, the two red-vested Thunderbirds tipped their cowboy hats to the crowd and rodeo out of the arena.
“Words can’t describe how awesome this is,” Kellan said. “It feels pretty damn good, that’s for sure.”
Added Carson: “After I saw the time I celebrated with Kellan and said, ‘We finally did this.’ And then I looked up to the crowd and everyone was cheering and screaming. It was an unreal feeling. … just unbelievable.”
The national championship helped Casper College to a third-place finish in the final men’s team standings. Clarendon College won the title with 890 points followed by Panola College with 790 and the T-Birds with 755.
In addition to the points earned by Kellan and Carson, the T-Birds’ Cody Lansing, roping with Gillette College’s Bodie Mattson, finished 12th in team roping, and freshman Quinten Taylor placed sixth in bull riding and earned points in saddle bronc riding. All of that helped Casper College to its best team finish in years.
“It’s exciting,” Jhett said. “We’ve got a new practice facility and the school has been so supportive of this team, so it’s nice that we could pay them back with a third-place finish.”
The win for Kellan and Carson came as a bit of redemption after last year’s CNFR was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time the two were atop the Central Rocky Mountain Region and leading the national standings.
“Last year we ended up first in the nation but we couldn’t compete for a championship because of COVID,” Kellan said. “So we came back this year and got back here. And to come out on top, words don’t describe the kind of feelings that go through your head.”
The national title was the second for Kellan, who teamed with Trey Yates to win the CNFR in 2018. But while Yates competed for Casper College, Kellan competed for Gillette College that year. So to win it all with his brother, while competing for their father, made this year’s championship just a little sweeter.
“It always feels great to win,” Kellan admitted, “but to win it with Carson is even better. When the crowd goes crazy you know it’s because they just love seeing Casper College kids and Casper natives win a national title.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN