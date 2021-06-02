 Skip to main content
Casper College's Kammie Ragsdale signs to play basketball at Black Hills State
CASPER COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College's Kammie Ragsdale signs to play basketball at Black Hills State

Casper College girls basketball

Casper College's Kammie Ragsdale looks to pass during the T-Birds' game against Central Wyoming College on Jan. 29 at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper College's Kammie Ragsdale signed Wednesday to continue her basketball career at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

The 6-foot Ragsdale started 20 games for the Thunderbirds this pas season, averaging 8.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. As a freshman, she averaged 7.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game off the bench.

Ragsdale was a two-time Class 2A all-state selection at Pine Bluffs (2018-19) before signing with the T-Birds.

During Ragsdale's two-year career at Casper College, the team won one Region IX title, qualified for two National Junior College Athletics Association Division I Championships and won 37 consecutive games.

The T-Birds (22-2) finished this past regular season ranked No. 3 in the nation. They went 20-0 in the regular season and advanced to the Region IX championship game before losing to Otero Junior College. The T-Birds then suffered a 68-60 defeat to Three Rivers College in the opening round of the NJCAA Division I Championship.

In the 2019-20 season, Casper College (29-3) won the Region IX championship before the NJCAA Championship was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ragsdale is the fifth T-Bird to sign with a four-year school, joining Kobe King-Hawea (Texas), Natalia Otkhmezuri (Southern Utah) Marija Bakic (Arkansas Tech) and Emily Achter (Chadron State College).

