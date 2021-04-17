Casper College's Kobe King-Hawea helps lead T-Birds to NJCAA Championships

"My numbers did look good at Gillette just because I was depended on and I needed to be that scorer and the leader," she admitted. "But here we have so much talent that I don’t have to be the only one to score. I’m not upset with my numbers because we all share the stats."

Otkhmezuri is the only other T-Bird averaging double-digit points at 14.9 per game, but four others average at least 8.1 points per game and 10 different players have at least one double-figure scoring game.

More than any other T-Bird, though, King-Hawea can be a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. She has the size to post up most guards and the quickness to get to the rim against bigger forwards. And on a team that leads the nation in 3-point shooting, she more than holds her own.

"We are a very, very good shooting team from outside the arc," she said. "That was one aspect of my game where I had to get better and I developed that here."