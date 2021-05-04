Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri signs with Southern University basketball

Casper College sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri is moving on to the next level. The 5-foot-8 guard made it official Tuesday, signing with Southern Utah University of the Big Sky Conference

"I've had a great two years here," Otkhmezuri said at the press conference in the lobby of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. "It's been a great experience to play at Casper College, but I'm excited to start practicing (at Southern Utah)."

Otkhmezuri averaged 14.7 points per game this season and was one of the top shooters in the nation, especially from distance. She made 49.3% (71 of 144) of her 3-pointers, which was the No. 4 mark in the junior college ranks.

Rather than focusing on her offensive stats, though, Otkhmezuri chose to talk about another aspect of her game when asked where she had seen the most improvement in her two years with the Thunderbirds.

"My defense," she said with a smile as she looked toward Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare, who agreed with Otkhmezuri's assessment.

"Offensively, she's been gifted since she walked in the door," he said. "She's a special talent on that end of the floor.