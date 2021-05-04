Casper College's Natalia Otkhmezuri signs with Southern University basketball

Casper College sophomore Natalia Otkhmezuri is moving on to the next level. The 5-foot-8 guard made it official Tuesday, signing with Southern Utah University of the Big Sky Conference
"I've had a great two years here," Otkhmezuri said at the press conference in the lobby of Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym. "It's been a great experience to play at Casper College, but I'm excited to start practicing (at Southern Utah)."
Otkhmezuri averaged 14.7 points per game this season and was one of the top shooters in the nation, especially from distance. She made 49.3% (71 of 144) of her 3-pointers, which was the No. 4 mark in the junior college ranks.
Rather than focusing on her offensive stats, though, Otkhmezuri chose to talk about another aspect of her game when asked where she had seen the most improvement in her two years with the Thunderbirds.
"My defense," she said with a smile as she looked toward Casper College head coach Dwight Gunnare, who agreed with Otkhmezuri's assessment.
"Offensively, she's been gifted since she walked in the door," he said. "She's a special talent on that end of the floor.
"We knew she could score, so playing defense, and especially being able to contain the dribble, was a big point of emphasis for Natalia."
According to Gunnare, Otkhmezuri, a native of Tbilisi, Georgia, was the first female player from the nation located in western Asia, to sign a scholarship to play basketball in the United States.
"She kind of fell into our laps," Gunnare admitted.
Otkhmezuri started 53 of 56 games at Casper College, during which time the T-Birds went 51-5 and had a program-best 37-game winning streak stretching over the past two seasons. The T-Birds won the Region IX championship last season before the NJCAA Championship was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season Casper College won its first 20 games and was ranked No. 3 in the country before losing to Otero Junior College in the Region IX title game and to Three Rivers College in the NJCAA tournament.
"Winning a championship last year and being part of an undefeated team this season is what I'm going to remember most," she said.
Otkhmezuri will remain a T-Bird at the next level. The Southern Utah T-Birds finished 11-9 overall and 6-5 in the Big Sky's abbreviated season this past year.
She is the second Casper College player to sign with a D1 school. Sophomore wing Kobe King-Hawea signed with the University of Texas prior to the start of the season.
