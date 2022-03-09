 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Casper College's Rashaun Agee earns all-Region IX basketball honors

Casper College's Rashaun Agee wrapped up his Thunderbird career in style earlier this week as he received multiple Region IX honors.

The 6-foot-7 native of Chicago was a first-team all-Region IX selection and was also named to the Region IX all-tournament team. Agee averaged 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds for the T-Birds (17-13) and had 22 double-doubles on the season. He shot 52.1% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc.

Agee, who averaged 26.0 points and 14.5 rebounds in two tournament games, scored a career-high 37 points in a 102-95 loss to Dawson Community College on Dec. 4.

Rashaun Agee headshot

Agee
