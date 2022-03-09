Casper College's Rashaun Agee earns all-Region IX basketball honors

Casper College's Rashaun Agee wrapped up his Thunderbird career in style earlier this week as he received multiple Region IX honors.
The 6-foot-7 native of Chicago was a first-team all-Region IX selection and was also named to the Region IX all-tournament team. Agee averaged 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds for the T-Birds (17-13) and had 22 double-doubles on the season. He shot 52.1% from the field and 35.3% from behind the arc.
Agee, who averaged 26.0 points and 14.5 rebounds in two tournament games, scored a career-high 37 points in a 102-95 loss to Dawson Community College on Dec. 4.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.