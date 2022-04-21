Casper College's Rashaun Agee, Gus Wright sign to continue their basketball careers

Rashaun Agee and Gus Wright will keep their wings.

The two Casper College basketball players made it official Thursday, with Agee signing with Bowling Green and Wright with Dickinson State. The Thunderbirds will play for the Falcons (Agee) and the Blue Hawks (Wright) next season.

“I felt like it was the right fit for me,” said Agee, who had offers from more than a dozen Division I schools. “I feel like we can win there, and it will nice to be closer to home.”

A native of Chicago, where he was an all-state selection at Brogan High, Agee played one year at New Mexico State before transferring to Casper College. Bowling Green finished 13-18 overall and 6-14 in the Mid-American Conference last season.

The 6-foot-7 Agee averaged 20.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game to lead the T-Birds (17-13), whose season ended with a loss to Trinidad State Junior College in the quarterfinals of the Region IX Tournament. Agee was a first-team All-Region IX selection and also was named to the Region IX all-tournament team.

He scored a season-high 37 points against Dawson Community College on Dec. 4 and pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds against Eastern Wyoming on Jan. 29. Agee had 22 double-doubles on the year.

“I tried to become a leader here,” Agee said. “There were so many different personalities here that I feel like I grew as a player and as a person.”

The 6-7 Wright averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Wright, who transferred from CSU-Pueblo, was a two-time all-state selection at Sheridan.

“Casper College gave me a chance to get back on the court and get my feet under me,” he said. “I felt like it gave me some wind in my sails for my future basketball career.”

Wright admitted the chance to play for Dickinson State head coach Derek Selvig, a 7-footer who helped lead the University of Montana to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, was too good to pass up.

“Their coach is a big, which I’ve never had before,” Wright said of Selvig. “It will be nice to work with him.”

Wright credits going against Agee, along with other T-Bird big men Peter Turay, Bright Iheanchor and Ousmayne Dia in practice for helping him get to the next level.

“Every day I had to guard this guy,” he said, gesturing toward Agee. “That helped me because then when I got into a game, I was like, ‘Well, he’s not Rashaun.’ Whenever I got into a game I didn’t have to worry about who I had to guard because every day I was going against those guys.”

Dickinson State, an NAIA school in Dickinson, North Dakota, was 8-20 last season.

Agee and Wright will both have three years of eligibility remaining.

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.