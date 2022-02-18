Casper College's Rashaun Agee puts together impressive season for T-Birds

Rashaun Agee caught the ball on the right block with his back to the basket. With the Eastern Wyoming College defender forcing him to the baseline Agee quickly turned over his right shoulder and shot a short jump-hook to give Casper College a 4-0 lead. Minutes later, the 6-foot-7 Agee got the ball at the free-throw line and, with a quick first step, got through the defense and increased the Thunderbirds’ lead to 16-7 with a high-arching floater.

At the conclusion of Wednesday’s game at Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym, Agee had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and seven assists in Casper College’s 86-66 victory.

It was reminiscent of most games this season for the sophomore from Chicago, who is averaging 19.8 points and 11.3 rebounds for the T-Birds (16-11, 7-2 Region IX North) entering Saturday’s game at Western Wyoming Community College.

“He is as consistent as they come with his effort every night,” Casper College head coach Shaun Gutting said of Agee. “Even if he’s not shooting it well, he still finds ways to impact the game. You can feel like he’s having a quiet game and then you look up at the scoreboard and he has 18 (points) and 10 (rebounds). It’s pretty amazing.”

Most nights, Agee is the best player on the court. He has 19 double-doubles on the season, with his nine-rebound effort Wednesday snapping a string of nine consecutive double-doubles. He scored a season-high 37 points against Dawson Community College on Dec. 4 and pulled down a season-high 20 rebounds against Eastern Wyoming on Jan. 29.

***

Agee was a standout at Brogan High in Chicago, earning first-team all-state honors after averaging 20.3 points and 14.7 rebounds per game and leading Brogan to the Class 3A state championship game. He signed with New Mexico State, where he redshirted in the 2019-20 season and was limited to one game last season because of injuries.

When Agee decided to enter the transfer portal, some schools shied away because of the injuries. But Casper College assistant coach Lester Stewart, who had recruited Agee since high school, reached out to the talented big man and convinced him to give the T-Birds a shot.

“When I first decided to enter the portal, Lester hit me up immediately,” Agee said. “He expressed how much he liked my game and how he always wanted me to play for him. He recruited me out of high school and he’s always been in touch with my family.

“Honestly, he’s just a good man. And I felt like if I came here it would help me improve my game.”

The numbers don’t tell the whole story with Agee, however. The big man has become a leader both on the court and in the locker room for a team that has won eight of its past 10 games heading into the regular-season finale at Western Wyoming (25-3, 9-0).

“Coming to Casper has helped me 100% become a leader,” Agee admitted. “I’ve been able to understand myself and understand that I really love this game. With (Gutting) giving me the free will to just play basketball my way and not put any restrictions on my game it has helped me like crazy.”

Gutting, who is in his third year as the T-Birds’ head coach, believes Agee’s growth off the court has been the biggest revelation.

“We knew the basketball stuff was going to work out, there wasn’t much doubt in our minds about that,” Gutting said. “I think what’s impressed me the most, though, is his personal growth on how to be a leader here. He’s learned how to talk to his teammates, talk through problems, and fight through adversity.”

***

With Eastern Wyoming making a concerted effort to collapse its defense on Agee whenever he got the ball, he was more than willing to set up his teammates for easy looks.

Agee had assists on three of four possessions late in the first half, finding Jaren Harris for two wide-open 3-pointers and dishing to a cutting Peter Turay for a dunk when he was double-teamed. Agee also showed the ability to run the floor when he grabbed a defensive rebound and ran point on the fast break before delivering a bounce pass to Harris for a layup.

“I just want to show coaches that I can do everything,” Agee said. “I’m not a one-dimensional guy. I can step outside and shoot it. I can pick-and-pop. I can shoot it mid-range. I can put it on the floor.”

But Agee is also smart enough to realize he’s at his best in the paint, where he can overpower smaller players and out-quick bigger opponents.

“I’ve focused on my post game and just trying to dominate in the post at this level,” he said. “It’s going to be harder at the next level because guys will be bigger and stronger, but I’ve really worked on just being able to complete a move in the post.

“And I worked on my jump shot so much this summer. And I feel like me doing that has helped me tremendously.”

***

At halftime of the women’s game Wednesday, Agee was recognized along with the team’s other sophomores. A long season is drawing to a close, with only Saturday’s game and the Region IX Tournament guaranteed. Agee believes the T-Birds can continue their recent surge and extend their season by winning the Region IX title and qualifying for the NJCAA Championship next month in Hutchinson, Kansas.

“We’ve started to play together on the defensive end,” Agee acknowledged. “I’ve been talking more on the back end and letting the guys know how important these games are and how important it is for us to get to Hutch so we can all realize our dreams of becoming DI basketball players.”

It’s all part of Agee’s growth since coming to Casper. While he is already receiving interest from Division I programs, he wants to do all he can to see his teammates receive the same opportunity.

“Rashaun knows he’s in a position where he has to bring guys along with him,” Gutting said. “His growth in that area has been unreal. It’s made me extremely proud to watch because I think it’s ultimately helped him grow.

“And his willingness to do those things has really been special. His desire to become a part of his teammates’ lives has really impressed me. It really gives you a chance to be special. It’s fun to watch when it works out.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.