Casper College sophomore basketball players Sandra Frau-Garcia and Jamison Epps both earned All-America status earlier this week by the National Junior College Athletics Association.

Frau-Garcia, a 5-foot-7 point guard from Spain, was named to the NJCAA second team while Epps, a 6-6 wing from Kentucky, was an honorable mention selection.

Frau-Garcia averaged 8.4 points per game and led the Thunderbirds with 7.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game. She had two triple-doubles on the season, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Laramie County Community College on Feb. 18 and had 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists (and nine steals) in a victory against Western Wyoming Community College on Feb. 25.

Frau-Garcia helped the T-Birds (30-4) to a No. 15 national ranking and a second consecutive Region IX championship. In Casper College's 76-67 loss to Walters State Community College in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Championships, Frau-Garcia had seven points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

She was the Region IX North player of the year in addition to being named to the All-Region IX team and the Region IX all-tournament team.

Epps led the T-Birds with 18.2 points on 52.8% shooting and 10.3 rebounds per game. The transfer from Central Arizona College was even better once the Region IX season began, averaging 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in North sub-region play and the Region IX Tournament.

Epps helped the T-Birds (24-8) win the North sub-region and advance to the Region IX championship game, where they suffered a 78-77 defeat to Trinidad State College. Epps scored a career-high 47 points on 19-of-26 (73.1%) shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds against Eastern Wyoming College on Feb.27 and averaged 35.5 ppg on 53-of-88 (60.2%) shooting over his last four games.

Epps also was named the North sub-region player of the year and was named to both the All-Region IX team and the Region IX all-tournament team.