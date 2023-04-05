Casper College sophomore basketball players Sandra Frau-Garcia and Jamison Epps both earned All-America status earlier this week by the National Junior College Athletics Association.
Frau-Garcia, a 5-foot-7 point guard from Spain, was named to the NJCAA second team while Epps, a 6-6 wing from Kentucky, was an honorable mention selection.
Frau-Garcia averaged 8.4 points per game and led the Thunderbirds with 7.1 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game. She had two triple-doubles on the season, finishing with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a win over Laramie County Community College on Feb. 18 and had 12 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists (and nine steals) in a victory against Western Wyoming Community College on Feb. 25.
Frau-Garcia helped the T-Birds (30-4) to a No. 15 national ranking and a second consecutive Region IX championship. In Casper College's 76-67 loss to Walters State Community College in the first round of the NJCAA Division I Championships, Frau-Garcia had seven points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
People are also reading…
She was the Region IX North player of the year in addition to being named to the All-Region IX team and the Region IX all-tournament team.
Epps led the T-Birds with 18.2 points on 52.8% shooting and 10.3 rebounds per game. The transfer from Central Arizona College was even better once the Region IX season began, averaging 24.0 points and 11.0 rebounds in North sub-region play and the Region IX Tournament.
Epps helped the T-Birds (24-8) win the North sub-region and advance to the Region IX championship game, where they suffered a 78-77 defeat to Trinidad State College. Epps scored a career-high 47 points on 19-of-26 (73.1%) shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds against Eastern Wyoming College on Feb.27 and averaged 35.5 ppg on 53-of-88 (60.2%) shooting over his last four games.
Epps also was named the North sub-region player of the year and was named to both the All-Region IX team and the Region IX all-tournament team.