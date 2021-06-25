 Skip to main content
Casper College's Victor Hugo earns second-team All-America soccer honors
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Casper College's Victor Hugo earns second-team All-America soccer honors

Casper College Men's soccer

Casper College's Victor Hugo pushes the ball down the field in the T-Birds' game against Western Nebraska Community College on April 28 in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

Casper College's Victor Hugo received National Junior College Athletics Association Division I All-American honors earlier this week.

Hugo, a freshman defender from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was named to the second team. He scored one goal and had three assists for the Thunderbirds in their inaugural season. Casper College (11-2, 7-1 Region IX) finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the country before losing to Otero Junior College in the Region IX semifinals on May 24.

Hugo was an integral part of a defense that had six shutouts on the season and allowed just one goal in three other games. The T-Birds finished with a 1.07 goals against average, which was the 10th-best mark in the country among teams that played at least 13 games.

