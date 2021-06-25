Casper College's Victor Hugo earns second-team All-America soccer honors

Casper College's Victor Hugo received National Junior College Athletics Association Division I All-American honors earlier this week.
Hugo, a freshman defender from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was named to the second team. He scored one goal and had three assists for the Thunderbirds in their inaugural season. Casper College (11-2, 7-1 Region IX) finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the country before losing to Otero Junior College in the Region IX semifinals on May 24.
Hugo was an integral part of a defense that had six shutouts on the season and allowed just one goal in three other games. The T-Birds finished with a 1.07 goals against average, which was the 10th-best mark in the country among teams that played at least 13 games.
Jack Nowlin
Sports editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
