Central Rocky Mountain Region begins spring rodeo season this weekend

The second half of the 2021-22 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season kicks off this weekend with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo on the Laramie County Community College campus in Cheyenne.

The University of Wyoming Cowboys dominated the five fall rodeos to take a commanding lead in the team standings. UW enters the spring with 4,490 points, with Casper College a distant second with 2,620 points and LCCC third with 1,990.

The Cowboys’ Garrett Uptain leads both the saddle bronc and bull riding standings to sit atop the all-around standings. Teammates Donny Proffit (bareback) and Chadron Coffield (tie-down roping) also lead their respective events.

Casper College team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, the defending national champs, lead their event while LCCC’s Bernard Girard sits first in the steer wrestling.

Gillette College leads the women’s standings with 1,505 points, followed by Casper College (1,205) and UW (1,005).

