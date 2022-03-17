 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE RODEO

Central Rocky Mountain Region begins spring rodeo season this weekend

  Updated
  • 0
CNFR (copy)

The University of Wyoming's Garrett Uptain points up after his saddle bronc ride on Big Party at last year's College National Finals Rodeo at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo file, Star-Tribune

The second half of the 2021-22 Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo season kicks off this weekend with the Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo on the Laramie County Community College campus in Cheyenne.

The University of Wyoming Cowboys dominated the five fall rodeos to take a commanding lead in the team standings. UW enters the spring with 4,490 points, with Casper College a distant second with 2,620 points and LCCC third with 1,990.

The Cowboys’ Garrett Uptain leads both the saddle bronc and bull riding standings to sit atop the all-around standings. Teammates Donny Proffit (bareback) and Chadron Coffield (tie-down roping) also lead their respective events.

Casper College team roping brothers Kellan and Carson Johnson, the defending national champs, lead their event while LCCC’s Bernard Girard sits first in the steer wrestling.

Gillette College leads the women’s standings with 1,505 points, followed by Casper College (1,205) and UW (1,005).

Tags

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

