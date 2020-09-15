Cowboys, Cowgirls dominate season-opening Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wyoming Cowboys rode away with the team title at the season-opening rodeo of the Central Rocky Mountain Region over the weekend while the Cowgirls also finished atop the standings.

The Cowboys dominated the timed events and had top-5 finishers in five of six events on their way to a CRMR record 865 points at the Chadron State College Rodeo in Chadron, Nebraska.

Chadron Coffield led UW’s charge, winning the tie-down roping with a two-run time of 18.3 seconds and tying Laramie County Community College’s Riley Reiss for first in steer wrestling after both posted two-run times of 8.7 seconds. Donny Profitt (Kemmerer) tied for the top spot in bareback bronc riding with 157 points on two head and finished fourth in bull riding with a 79 in the long go.

Also scoring points for the Cowboys were Garrett Uptain, who finished third in saddle bronc riding; tie-down ropers Austin Hurlburt and Jace Berger, who were second and fourth, respectively; and Seth Peterson, who was fourth in bulldogging.