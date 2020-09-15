 Skip to main content
Cowboys, Cowgirls dominate season-opening Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo
Cowboys, Cowgirls dominate season-opening Central Rocky Mountain Region rodeo

PRCA: Friday

Garrett Uptain competes in the evening performance of the PRCA Rodeo on July 12, 2019 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in Casper. Competing for the University of Wyoming, Uptain helped the Cowboys win the CRMR season-opening rodeo this past weekend.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

The University of Wyoming Cowboys rode away with the team title at the season-opening rodeo of the Central Rocky Mountain Region over the weekend while the Cowgirls also finished atop the standings.

The Cowboys dominated the timed events and had top-5 finishers in five of six events on their way to a CRMR record 865 points at the Chadron State College Rodeo in Chadron, Nebraska.

Chadron Coffield led UW’s charge, winning the tie-down roping with a two-run time of 18.3 seconds and tying Laramie County Community College’s Riley Reiss for first in steer wrestling after both posted two-run times of 8.7 seconds. Donny Profitt (Kemmerer) tied for the top spot in bareback bronc riding with 157 points on two head and finished fourth in bull riding with a 79 in the long go.

Also scoring points for the Cowboys were Garrett Uptain, who finished third in saddle bronc riding; tie-down ropers Austin Hurlburt and Jace Berger, who were second and fourth, respectively; and Seth Peterson, who was fourth in bulldogging.

Gillette College was second in the men’s standings with 475 points and Casper College was third with 450. The Thunderbirds’ Ethan Mazurenko tied Profitt for the top spot in bareback bronc riding; while Quinten Taylor and Jack Skavahl were second and fifth, respectively, in saddle bronc; and the tandem of Wheaton Williams and Cody Lansing finished third in team roping.

The Cowgirls had three of the top five placers in goat tying – including winner Makenna Balkenbush – and finished with 225 points to edge out host Chadron State, which totaled 225.

The CRMR season continues this weekend at Laramie County Community College’s Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo in Cheyenne.

Chadron State College Rodeo results. Page B2

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

