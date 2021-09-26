 Skip to main content
Daniel Diaz scores late goal to lift Casper College men's soccer to win
CASPER COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

The Casper College men's soccer team completed a successful weekend with a 3-2 victory against Trinidad Sate College on Saturday at Murane Field.

The T-Birds (6-4-1, 3-2-0 Region IX) struck first when Chanwhi Jung scored in the 24th minute with Daniel Diaz and Jack Pascore assisting. After Trinidad State tied the game in the 30th minute, Alexis Lamontagne scored an unassisted goal at the 38-minute mark to give Casper College a 2-1 advantage at the half.

Trinidad State tied the game in the 53rd minute. But Diaz (Natrona County) gave the T-Birds the win win an unassisted goal in the 85th.

Sophomore goalkeeper Konnor Macy (Worland) finished with seven saves.

The T-Birds, who defeated Otero Junior College 1-0 on Friday, plays at Central Wyoming College on Wednesday.

