Dwight Gunnare, Thunderbirds put together a magical season

That left the T-Birds with eight healthy players for the Region IX Tournament. Heading into the opener against McCook Community College on March 5, Gunnare insisted that no matter the outcome he was proud of what his team had accomplished. The T-Birds got double-digit scoring from five players and rolled to an 82-55 victory.

The next night, in the semifinals against Otero Junior College, freshman guard Natalia Otkhmezuri had a game-high 25 points and the T-Birds never trailed in a 74-65 victory.

Otkhmezuri, a 5-foot-8 guard from Tbilisi, Georgia, led the T-Birds with 15.7 points per game and made 44.7 percent of her 3-point attempts to lead all of Region IX. In the championship game Otkhmezuri’s two free throws with just 3.6 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winning points.

“I knew that I would go to the rim,” Otkhmezuri said of the final possession. “The team’s future was on me, but I was confident.

“It was hard for us because we were missing a lot of players. We were a little bit afraid of that, but Coach Gunnare reminds us that we are a team. We won Region IX and that’s unbelievable.”

Given what the T-Birds had to overcome with injuries, maybe it was. However, considering who they had on the sidelines it was totally believable.