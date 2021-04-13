Encampment's Dalton Peterson commits to play basketball at Casper College

Encampment senior Dalton Peterson recently announced he had committed to Casper College to continue his basketball career.
The 6-foot-3 Peterson averaged 21.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game this past season for the Tigers. The three-time Class 1A all-state selection also made 40% of his 3-point attempts and shot 80% from the free-throw line.
As a junior, Peterson averaged 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 43S% from behind the arc and 81% from the free-throw line.
The three-sport standout also earned all-state honors in football this past season as he scored 24 touchdowns, threw 10 TD passes and led Class 1A/6-man with 31.5 defensive points per game. This spring Peterson has already qualified for the state meet in both shot put and discus.
Casper College finished 13-8 this season, losing to Northeastern Junior College in the Region IX quarterfinals.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.