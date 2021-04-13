Encampment's Dalton Peterson commits to play basketball at Casper College

Encampment senior Dalton Peterson recently announced he had committed to Casper College to continue his basketball career.

The 6-foot-3 Peterson averaged 21.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game this past season for the Tigers. The three-time Class 1A all-state selection also made 40% of his 3-point attempts and shot 80% from the free-throw line.

As a junior, Peterson averaged 20.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.1 steals per game while shooting 43S% from behind the arc and 81% from the free-throw line.

The three-sport standout also earned all-state honors in football this past season as he scored 24 touchdowns, threw 10 TD passes and led Class 1A/6-man with 31.5 defensive points per game. This spring Peterson has already qualified for the state meet in both shot put and discus.

Casper College finished 13-8 this season, losing to Northeastern Junior College in the Region IX quarterfinals.

